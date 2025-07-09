מדריך חברות
Colt Technology Services משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Colt Technology Services נע בין $41,423 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה התחתון ל-$134,907 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Colt Technology Services. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/8/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$56.1K
יועץ ניהולי
$41.4K
מנהל פרויקטים
$135K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Colt Technology Services הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $134,907. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Colt Technology Services הוא $56,068.

משאבים אחרים