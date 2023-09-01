מדריך חברות
Cogoport
Cogoport משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Cogoport נע בין $12,572 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$35,261 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cogoport. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $16.9K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מעצב מוצר
Median $12.6K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

פיתוח עסקי
$18.8K

מנהל מוצר
$35.3K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cogoport הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $35,261. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cogoport הוא $17,883.

