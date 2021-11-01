מדריך חברות
Coforge
Coforge משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Coforge נע בין $5,492 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$263,675 עבור תפעול עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Coforge. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $20.3K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

תפעול עסקי
$264K
אנליסט עסקי
$42.7K

מדען נתונים
$48.7K
אנליסט פיננסי
$9.8K
משאבי אנוש
$5.5K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$69.3K
מעצב מוצר
$27K
מנהל מוצר
$131K
אדריכל פתרונות
$40.8K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$114K
שאלות נפוצות

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Coforge, е תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $263,675. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Coforge, е $42,673.

