ClearBank משכורות

טווח המשכורת של ClearBank נע בין $112,519 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$160,219 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ClearBank. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $113K
שיווק
$153K
מנהל מוצר
$160K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$133K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ClearBank הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $160,219. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ClearBank הוא $142,994.

