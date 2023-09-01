מדריך חברות
Clarivate
Clarivate משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Clarivate נע בין $38,194 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$190,749 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Clarivate. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
$38.2K
אנליסט נתונים
$74.4K
מדען נתונים
$191K

אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$123K
מהנדס תוכנה
$81.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Clarivate הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $190,749. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Clarivate הוא $81,901.

