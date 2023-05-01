מדריך חברות
Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Clarivate Analytics נע בין $3,267 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$112,200 עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Clarivate Analytics. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $14.4K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
Median $80.2K
אנליסט עסקי
$16.1K

אנליסט נתונים
$3.3K
אנליסט פיננסי
$15K
משאבי אנוש
$76.5K
משפטי
$70.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$112K
מנהל מוצר
$105K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$105K
אדריכל פתרונות
$10.6K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Clarivate Analytics הוא יועץ ניהולי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $112,200. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Clarivate Analytics הוא $70,350.

