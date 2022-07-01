מדריך חברות
Clarify Health
Clarify Health משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Clarify Health נע בין $145,725 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$240,100 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Clarify Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

מנהל מוצר
$240K
מנהל פרויקטים
$228K
מהנדס תוכנה
$146K

האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Clarify Health הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $240,100. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Clarify Health הוא $228,173.

