Clarifai
Clarifai משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Clarifai נע בין $26,376 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$211,050 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Clarifai. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $175K

חוקר מדעי

מדען נתונים
$53.3K
מגייס
$26.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION.

מכירות
$126K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$211K
התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Clarifai הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $211,050. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Clarifai הוא $125,625.

משאבים אחרים