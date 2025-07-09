מדריך חברות
Clara
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Clara משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Clara נע בין $19,427 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$128,246 עבור פיתוח תאגידי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Clara. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

פיתוח תאגידי
$128K
מנהל מוצר
$68.6K
מכירות
$19.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
מהנדס תוכנה
$89.6K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Clara הוא פיתוח תאגידי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $128,246. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Clara הוא $79,092.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Clara

חברות קשורות

  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • Microsoft
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים