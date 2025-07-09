מדריך חברות
City of Toronto
City of Toronto משכורות

טווח המשכורת של City of Toronto נע בין $22,119 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$100,500 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של City of Toronto. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

מהנדס אזרחי
Median $58.7K

מהנדס סביבה

אנליסט עסקי
$68K
אנליסט נתונים
$57.7K

משאבי אנוש
$69.1K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$22.1K
יועץ ניהולי
$95.7K
מנהל מוצר
$101K
מהנדס תוכנה
$65.5K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$87K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-City of Toronto הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $100,500. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-City of Toronto הוא $68,009.

