City of Seattle משכורות

טווח המשכורת של City of Seattle נע בין $96,361 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה התחתון ל-$201,000 עבור מהנדס חשמל בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של City of Seattle. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

מנהל תפעול עסקי
$172K
אנליסט עסקי
$161K
מהנדס אזרחי
$127K

מהנדס חשמל
$201K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$134K
מנהל תוכנית
$105K
מנהל פרויקטים
$153K
מהנדס תוכנה
$152K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$96.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-City of Seattle הוא מהנדס חשמל at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-City of Seattle הוא $152,235.

