מדריך חברות
Centroid Systems
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך
תובנות מובילות
  • תרום משהו ייחודי על Centroid Systems שיכול להיות מועיל לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיונות, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Centroid is a company that specializes in Oracle technologies and has been in business for over 20 years. They are an Oracle Platinum Partner and have experts in Oracle applications, technology, and hardware implementations. They can help businesses deploy Oracle in the Cloud and maximize their Oracle investment. Centroid invests in top industry talent and uses collaborative, client-focused methods to provide measurable value to clients. Their services include Oracle Consulting, Cloud Managed Services, Infrastructure Solutions, and Cloud Migration.

    http://centroid.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    1997
    שנת הקמה
    126
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר הנכנס שלך

    הירשם ל הצעות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי בדוא"ל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן באמצעות reCAPTCHA, ומדיניות הפרטיות של Google ו מדיניות פרטיות ו תנאי שירות חלים.

    משרות מומלצות

      לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Centroid Systems

    חברות קשורות

    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • Roblox
    • Netflix
    • צפה בכל החברות ➜

    משאבים אחרים