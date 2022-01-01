מדריך חברות
Censys
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Censys משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Censys נע בין $122,400 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מגייס בקצה התחתון ל-$289,100 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Censys. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/24/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מנהל מוצר
$289K
מגייס
$122K
מהנדס תוכנה
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

46 21
46 21
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Censys הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $289,100. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Censys הוא $198,716.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Censys

חברות קשורות

  • Riverbed Technology
  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Swimlane
  • ExtraHop
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים