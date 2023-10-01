מדריך חברות
Cellebrite
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Cellebrite משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Cellebrite נע בין $133,926 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$226,125 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cellebrite. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מדען נתונים
$134K
מהנדס תוכנה
$166K
אדריכל פתרונות
$226K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Cellebrite is אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cellebrite is $165,825.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Cellebrite

חברות קשורות

  • Airbnb
  • Netflix
  • LinkedIn
  • Dropbox
  • Amazon
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים