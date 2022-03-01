מדריך חברות
Celigo
Celigo משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Celigo נע בין $22,783 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור תפעול שיווקי בקצה התחתון ל-$251,250 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Celigo. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $29.5K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

פיתוח עסקי
$73.6K
הצלחת לקוחות
$98.3K

יועץ ניהולי
$122K
שיווק
$201K
תפעול שיווקי
$22.8K
מעצב מוצר
$62.1K
מנהל מוצר
$251K
אדריכל פתרונות
$59.3K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$98K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

据报道，Celigo最高薪的职位是מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$251,250。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Celigo的年总薪酬中位数为$85,815。

