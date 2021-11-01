Cedar משכורות

מדריך חברות
Cedar
טווח המשכורת של Cedar נע בין $121,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$235,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Cedar. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/1/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer I $130K
Software Engineer II $165K
Software Engineer III $230K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $235K
מדען נתונים
Median $150K

מנהל מוצר
Median $121K
משאבי אנוש
$149K
מגייס
$144K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$158K
אדריכל פתרונות
Median $229K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$124K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Cedar הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $235,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Cedar הוא $150,000.

