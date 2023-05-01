מדריך חברות
Canndescent
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך
תובנות מובילות
  • תרום משהו ייחודי על Canndescent שיכול להיות מועיל לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיונות, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Canndescent is a leading cannabis brand house in California that focuses on quality, consistency, and education to enhance the customer experience. They have spearheaded industry firsts, including replacing traditional strain names with effects, implementing a commercial-scale solar grow, and launching the first luxury cannabis product line. Their diverse group of brands caters to every type of cannabis consumer, including a luxury brand, a sustainability-driven brand, a value brand, a not-for-profit brand, and a new indoor flower brand. Canndescent offers career opportunities on their website.

    http://www.canndescent.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2015
    שנת הקמה
    351
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר הנכנס שלך

    הירשם ל הצעות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי בדוא"ל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן באמצעות reCAPTCHA, ומדיניות הפרטיות של Google ו מדיניות פרטיות ו תנאי שירות חלים.

    משרות מומלצות

      לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Canndescent

    חברות קשורות

    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Intuit
    • Apple
    • LinkedIn
    • צפה בכל החברות ➜

    משאבים אחרים