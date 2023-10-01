מדריך חברות
CAA Club Group
CAA Club Group משכורות

טווח המשכורת של CAA Club Group נע בין $46,387 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה התחתון ל-$112,502 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של CAA Club Group. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

אקטואר
$87.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$46.6K
מדען נתונים
$71.8K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$46.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$58.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$113K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-CAA Club Group הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $112,502. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-CAA Club Group הוא $64,972.

