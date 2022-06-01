מדריך חברות
Bynder משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Bynder נע בין $62,165 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מעצב מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$158,308 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bynder. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/30/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $70.7K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מדען נתונים
$72K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$64.7K

שיווק
$66.9K
מעצב מוצר
$62.2K
מנהל מוצר
$158K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$130K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Bynder is מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $158,308. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bynder is $70,728.

