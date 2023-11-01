מדריך חברות
Brookfield Asset Management
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Brookfield Asset Management משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Brookfield Asset Management נע בין $102,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$301,356 עבור בנקאי השקעות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Brookfield Asset Management. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

רואה חשבון
$151K
אנליסט עסקי
$129K
אנליסט נתונים
$116K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
מדען נתונים
$181K
אנליסט פיננסי
$186K
בנקאי השקעות
$301K
מגייס
$122K
מהנדס תוכנה
$102K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Brookfield Asset Management הוא בנקאי השקעות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $301,356. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Brookfield Asset Management הוא $139,988.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Brookfield Asset Management

חברות קשורות

  • Roblox
  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • Apple
  • Tesla
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים