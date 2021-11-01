מדריך חברות
Brock Solutions
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Brock Solutions משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Brock Solutions נע בין $55,744 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$114,053 עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Brock Solutions. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $55.7K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס בקרה
$92.5K
מהנדס חומרה
$61.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
משאבי אנוש
$56.1K
מעצב מוצר
$60.3K
מנהל מוצר
$114K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$66.5K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Brock Solutions הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $114,053. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Brock Solutions הוא $61,896.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Brock Solutions

חברות קשורות

  • QuantumBlack
  • CoreLogic
  • William Blair
  • Enthought
  • Security Compass
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים