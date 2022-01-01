מדריך חברות
Broadridge
Broadridge משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Broadridge נע בין $2,545 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור בנקאי השקעות בקצה התחתון ל-$378,100 עבור משפטי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Broadridge. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer $85.3K
Senior Software Engineer $111K
Lead Software Engineer $143K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

רואה חשבון
$323K
אנליסט עסקי
$13.2K

פיתוח תאגידי
$274K
שירות לקוחות
$112K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$194K
מדען נתונים
$159K
אנליסט פיננסי
$59.7K
בנקאי השקעות
$2.5K
משפטי
$378K
מנהל פרויקטים
$96.7K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$261K
אדריכל פתרונות
$57.4K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$36.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Broadridge הוא משפטי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $378,100. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Broadridge הוא $111,797.

