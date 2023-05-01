מדריך חברות
Broad Institute
Broad Institute משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Broad Institute נע בין $102,485 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$188,700 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Broad Institute. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $144K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מדען נתונים
Median $120K
מעצב מוצר
$114K

מנהל מוצר
$155K
מנהל פרויקטים
$102K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$189K
התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Broad Institute הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $188,700. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Broad Institute הוא $132,000.

