British Airways משכורות

טווח המשכורת של British Airways נע בין $4,973 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$199,000 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של British Airways. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

מעצב מוצר
Median $86.2K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

רואה חשבון
$76.2K
שירות לקוחות
$5K

מדען נתונים
$102K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$32.6K
מנהל מוצר
$54.6K
מכירות
$71.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$158K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$199K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

Korkeimmin palkattu rooli British Airways:ssa on מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level vuotuisella kokonaiskorvauksella $199,000. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
British Airways:ssa raportoitu mediaani vuotuinen kokonaiskorvaus on $76,200.

