Bristlecone משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Bristlecone נע בין $3,771 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט אבטחת סייבר בקצה התחתון ל-$236,175 עבור פיתוח תאגידי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bristlecone. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $11.9K
פיתוח תאגידי
$236K
מנהל מוצר
$26.6K

אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$3.8K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bristlecone הוא פיתוח תאגידי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $236,175. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bristlecone הוא $19,247.

