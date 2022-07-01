מדריך חברות
Bringg
Bringg משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Bringg נע בין $82,963 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$165,755 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bringg. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/6/2025

$160K

הצלחת לקוחות
$112K
מהנדס תוכנה
$83K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$166K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bringg הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $165,755. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bringg הוא $112,244.

