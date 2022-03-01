מדריך חברות
Bombardier
Bombardier משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Bombardier נע בין $37,279 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה התחתון ל-$96,814 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Bombardier. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

אנליסט עסקי
Median $54.5K
מהנדס חשמל
$67.2K
מהנדס חומרה
$54.9K

שיווק
$53.9K
מהנדס מכונות
$45.5K
מנהל פרויקטים
$37.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$68.6K
אדריכל פתרונות
$96.8K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$53.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Bombardier הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $96,814. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Bombardier הוא $54,477.

משאבים אחרים