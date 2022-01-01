מדריך חברות
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BNP Paribas נע בין $1,421 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$248,000 עבור בנקאי השקעות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BNP Paribas. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $56.8K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס נתונים

מהנדס DevOps

מדען נתונים
Median $68.2K

חוקר כמותי

מנהל פרויקטים
Median $45.6K

בנקאי השקעות
Median $248K
רואה חשבון
$2.9K
תפעול עסקי
$91.2K
אנליסט עסקי
$56.3K
פיתוח עסקי
$84.2K
שירות לקוחות
$1.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$26.1K
אנליסט פיננסי
$18.5K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$7.8K
יועץ ניהולי
$169K
מעצב מוצר
$29.7K
מנהל תוכנית
$37.3K
מכירות
$46.1K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$117K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$56.8K
אדריכל פתרונות
$143K

אדריכל נתונים

תגמול כולל
$84.2K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$80.4K
הון סיכון
$155K
שאלות נפוצות

El rol més ben pagat informat a BNP Paribas és בנקאי השקעות amb una compensació total anual de $248,000. Això inclou el salari base, així com qualsevol compensació d'accions potencial i bonificacions.
La compensació total anual mediana informada a BNP Paribas és de $56,787.

