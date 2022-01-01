מדריך חברות
BMC משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BMC נע בין $2,050 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס אזרחי בקצה התחתון ל-$188,700 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BMC. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

מהנדס אזרחי
$2.1K
מהנדס תוכנה
$143K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$189K

אדריכל פתרונות
$121K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BMC הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $188,700. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BMC הוא $132,090.

