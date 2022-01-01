מדריך חברות
BlueVine
BlueVine משכורות

טווח המשכורת של BlueVine נע בין $141,464 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$270,000 עבור פיתוח עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של BlueVine. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

פיתוח עסקי
Median $270K
שיווק
$149K
מנהל שותפים
$259K

מעצב מוצר
Median $151K
מנהל מוצר
$199K
מהנדס תוכנה
$141K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$264K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-BlueVine הוא פיתוח עסקי עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $270,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-BlueVine הוא $199,000.

