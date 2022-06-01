מדריך חברות
Blue Prism
Blue Prism משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Blue Prism נע בין $94,325 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$263,675 עבור מהנדס מכירות בקצה העליון.

$160K

הצלחת לקוחות
$186K
מנהל מוצר
$94.3K
מכירות
$162K

מהנדס מכירות
$264K
מהנדס תוכנה
$111K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Blue Prism הוא מהנדס מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $263,675. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Blue Prism הוא $161,746.

