Block Renovation
Block Renovation משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Block Renovation נע בין $104,475 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$221,100 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Block Renovation. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$221K
מעצב מוצר
$126K
מנהל מוצר
$104K

משאבים אחרים