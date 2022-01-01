Blend משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של Blend נע בין $47,865 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$357,500 עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Blend. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
IC2 $167K
IC3 $213K
IC4 $266K
IC5 $358K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מכירות
Median $175K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $295K

רואה חשבון
$107K
אנליסט עסקי
$113K
הצלחת לקוחות
$219K
מדען נתונים
$47.9K
תפעול שיווקי
$185K
מעצב מוצר
$166K
מנהל מוצר
Median $220K
מנהל תוכנית
$174K
מנהל פרויקטים
$169K
מגייס
$93.1K
מהנדס מכירות
$216K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$199K
אדריכל פתרונות
$276K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$157K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Blend הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the IC5 level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $357,500. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Blend הוא $180,035.

