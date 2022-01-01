מדריך חברות
Belden משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Belden נע בין $35,474 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט פיננסי בקצה התחתון ל-$236,175 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Belden. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/7/2025

$160K

רואה חשבון
$148K
אנליסט פיננסי
$35.5K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$79.6K

מהנדס תוכנה
$137K
אדריכל פתרונות
$236K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Belden הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $236,175. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Belden הוא $137,310.

