Avature משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Avature נע בין $2,841 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שירות לקוחות בקצה התחתון ל-$119,400 עבור כותב פרסומי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Avature. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

כותב פרסומי
$119K
שירות לקוחות
$2.8K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$18.4K

מעצב מוצר
$28.3K
מנהל מוצר
$52.4K
מנהל פרויקטים
$8.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$49.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$64.9K
אדריכל פתרונות
$77.4K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Avature הוא כותב פרסומי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $119,400. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Avature הוא $49,841.

