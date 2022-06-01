מדריך חברות
ATS Automation
ATS Automation משכורות

טווח המשכורת של ATS Automation נע בין $34,398 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$184,277 עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של ATS Automation. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
Median $69.2K
רואה חשבון
$135K
אנליסט נתונים
$34.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
47 21
מהנדס חומרה
$51.3K
משאבי אנוש
$184K
מעצב מוצר
$62.9K
מנהל מוצר
$85.5K
מהנדס תוכנה
$83.9K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-ATS Automation הוא משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $184,277. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ATS Automation הוא $76,579.

