Ashley Furniture Industries
Ashley Furniture Industries משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Ashley Furniture Industries נע בין $76,000 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס תוכנה בקצה התחתון ל-$140,700 עבור מנהל מדעי נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Ashley Furniture Industries. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/25/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $76K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל מדעי נתונים
$141K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$128K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Ashley Furniture Industries הוא מנהל מדעי נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $140,700. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Ashley Furniture Industries הוא $127,500.

