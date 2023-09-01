Article משכורות

מדריך חברות
טווח המשכורת של Article נע בין $80,581 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$129,928 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Article. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $97.8K

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מנהל מוצר
Median $125K
אנליסט עסקי
$80.6K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$130K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Article הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $129,928. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Article הוא $111,535.

