Arthur משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Arthur נע בין $71,799 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור יועץ ניהולי בקצה התחתון ל-$402,000 עבור מכירות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Arthur. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/4/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $173K
יועץ ניהולי
$71.8K
מגייס
$106K

מכירות
$402K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$121K
התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Arthur הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $402,000. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Arthur הוא $121,380.

