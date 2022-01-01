מדריך חברות
Arthrex
Arthrex משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Arthrex נע בין $54,725 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מהנדס ביו-רפואי בקצה התחתון ל-$166,647 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Arthrex. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $100K
מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$54.7K
מעצב גרפי
$82.6K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$81.6K
מעצב מוצר
$105K
מנהל מוצר
$68.6K
מכירות
$54.7K
הפעלת מכירות
$88.2K
אדריכל פתרונות
$167K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Arthrex הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $166,647. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Arthrex הוא $82,620.

