מדריך חברות
AppZen
AppZen משכורות

טווח המשכורת של AppZen נע בין $16,762 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל תוכנית בקצה התחתון ל-$188,940 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של AppZen. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$189K
שיווק
$134K
מנהל תוכנית
$16.8K

מכירות
$89.6K
מהנדס תוכנה
$38.6K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$156K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-AppZen הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $188,940. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-AppZen הוא $111,938.

