מדריך חברות
Amdocs
Amdocs משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Amdocs נע בין $10,453 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$537,300 עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Amdocs. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
L1 $11.4K
L2 $12.8K
L3 $17.1K
L4 $28K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

מהנדס תוכנה מלא

מהנדס בקרת איכות תוכנה

מהנדס תוכנה בייצור

מהנדס DevOps

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $35.3K
מנהל מוצר
Median $107K

אדריכל פתרונות
Median $170K
מכירות
Median $240K
רואה חשבון
$70.4K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$49.3K
אנליסט עסקי
$112K
שירות לקוחות
$166K
הצלחת לקוחות
$95.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$10.5K
מדען נתונים
$41.5K
מהנדס חומרה
$339K
משאבי אנוש
$537K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$17.4K
יועץ ניהולי
$76.9K
שיווק
$122K
מעצב מוצר
$39.8K
מנהל תוכנית
$49.8K
מנהל פרויקטים
$36K
מהנדס מכירות
$194K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Amdocs הוא משאבי אנוש at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $537,300. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Amdocs הוא $60,079.

