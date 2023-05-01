מדריך חברות
Alpaca Audiology
תובנות מובילות
    Alpaca Audiology is a network of hearing health brands and community-based clinics with over 200 independent hearing clinics across the country. They offer the greatest variety of hearing aids to their patients and are not owned by or affiliated with any manufacturer. They provide independent, licensed hearing providers with pricing and tools that provide flexibility to adapt and thrive in a modern market. They offer the best value for businesses while maintaining the goodwill established with patients and community. They provide ongoing investment and support to evolve and thrive in the rapidly changing audiology industry.

    alpacaaudiology.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2011
    שנת הקמה
    351
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

