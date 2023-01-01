מדריך חברות
Alorica
Alorica משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Alorica נע בין $2,394 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$552,750 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Alorica. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/3/2025

$160K

שירות לקוחות
$9.6K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$553K
שיווק
$33.4K

מנהל פרויקטים
$24.4K
מכירות
$2.4K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Alorica הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $552,750. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Alorica הוא $24,386.

