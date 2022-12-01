מדריך חברות
Allen Institute
Allen Institute משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Allen Institute נע בין $91,400 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מדען נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$202,005 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Allen Institute. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $130K
מדען נתונים
Median $91.4K
מנהל פרויקטים
$127K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$202K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Allen Institute הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $202,005. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Allen Institute הוא $128,631.

