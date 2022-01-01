מדריך חברות
Allen Institute for AI
Allen Institute for AI משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Allen Institute for AI נע בין $111,976 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור משאבי אנוש בקצה התחתון ל-$189,720 עבור מדען נתונים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Allen Institute for AI. עודכן לאחרונה: 7/29/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $182K
מדען נתונים
$190K
משאבי אנוש
$112K

מעצב מוצר
$132K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Allen Institute for AI הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $189,720. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Allen Institute for AI הוא $157,150.

