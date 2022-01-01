מדריך חברות
Aker Solutions
Aker Solutions משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Aker Solutions נע בין $11,347 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$123,080 עבור אדריכל פתרונות בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Aker Solutions. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/5/2025

$160K

מהנדס מכונות
$116K
מנהל מוצר
$11.3K
מנהל פרויקטים
$92.5K

אדריכל פתרונות
$123K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Aker Solutions הוא אדריכל פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $123,080. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Aker Solutions הוא $104,438.

