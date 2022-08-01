מדריך חברות
Akash Network
תובנות מובילות
  תרום משהו ייחודי על Akash Network שיכול להיות מועיל לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיונות, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    Akash Network is a decentralized peer-to-peer marketplace for cloud compute and provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment solution. Akash Network is the world’s first decentralized and open cloudhttps://linktr.ee/AkashnetKnown as the "Airbnb for Cloud," Akash Network provides a fast, efficient, and low-cost application deployment. Developers leveraging Akash Network can access cloud computing at up to 3x less than the cost of centralized cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud.

    https://akash.network
    אתר אינטרנט
    2015
    שנת הקמה
    60
    מספר עובדים
    $10M-$50M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

