מדריך חברות
Airtel Africa
Airtel Africa משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Airtel Africa נע בין $5,814 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל תפעול עסקי בקצה התחתון ל-$241,200 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Airtel Africa. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/5/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $21.6K

מהנדס תוכנה בצד השרת

רואה חשבון
$23.1K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$5.8K

טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$23.1K
מנהל מוצר
$53.4K
מנהל פרויקטים
$43.8K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$241K
אדריכל פתרונות
$59.9K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Airtel Africa הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $241,200. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Airtel Africa הוא $33,476.

