Airmeet משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Airmeet נע בין $31,459 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$394,511 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Airmeet. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/5/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $52.3K
מעצב מוצר
$35.9K
מנהל מוצר
$31.5K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$395K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Airmeet הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $394,511. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Airmeet הוא $44,058.

